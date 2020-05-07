Shannon Watts has a problem with Virginia Republican congressional candidate Nick Freitas. Namely that he’s pro-Second-Amendment. So she’s encouraging all her fans in Virginia to donate to Freitas’ opponent, Abigail Spanberger.

But Shannon Watts can’t just stop there. She’s gotta take it up to 11.

So she did:

She deleted the tweet. Without explanation or apology, naturally. But it’s OK. Freitas saw it when it was still up, and he can explain why Watts might’ve wanted to try to memory-hole it:

Not only is this "tweet" verifiably fake, but she used it to slander my wife. If they can't win on issues, they engage in the politics of slander + personal destruction. @SpanbergerVA07 do you stand behind the lies your allies @MomsDemand are spreading to raise money for you? https://t.co/ncoZQ4S8I0 — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) May 7, 2020

Turns out that a lot of people have been blocked by @shannonrwatts, so here's the verifiably fake tweet that she fabricated to slander my wife and raise money for @SpanbergerVA07 pic.twitter.com/7suZtb6cyW — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) May 7, 2020

Shannon Watts spends so much time taking the high road, we’re amazed she hasn’t been hospitalized for chronic nosebleeds.

Nice photoshop Shannon. — Dan Jones (@dajones115b) May 7, 2020

Sweet photoshop, Karen. — Pocket Constitution Carrier, Nick (@TheNumba1Guy) May 7, 2020

That’s not even a good photoshop. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) May 7, 2020

You guys forgot to put the @ in his handle when you photoshopped this. — varyar (@varyarpol) May 7, 2020

Hey @shannonrwatts, we know Michael Bloomberg is already your largest donor. Do you think he could spring for a little more so you can hire his new company Hawkfish to run your digital operations? I bet they can make really good fake tweets for you that are passable. — Team Freitas (Text FREITAS to 484848) (@TeamNickVA) May 7, 2020

Why are you putting up fake tweets? — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) May 7, 2020

Because she’s a bad person.

You know that's fake. Do better. — Andrew JL (@AndrewDahDude) May 7, 2020

She can’t do better. Even if she could, she’s starting from rock-bottom, so it wouldn’t make much of a difference.

Shannon Watts lying? It must be a day ending in “Y”. — Sean Truax (@redlegtigger) May 7, 2020

Hey @shannonrwatts, how much money did you raise for @SpanbergerVA07 before deleting the fake tweet you used to attack my wife? https://t.co/7HH5O11pOY — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) May 7, 2020

Inquiring minds wanna know.