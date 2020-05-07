Few media celebrities have beclowned themselves in the Age of COVID19 more than CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
And he’s not about to stop now:
CNN's @ChrisCuomo says the best way to show love and appreciation to our nation's nurses is by doing "what you can to keep [coronavirus] cases down."
"They deserve more than applause. They deserve that we give our best efforts." pic.twitter.com/4tz0k4VaL1
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 7, 2020
Isn’t that special?
Did you give your best effort, @ChrisCuomo
— Chris Cook 🇺🇸 (@realChrisBubbaC) May 7, 2020
Not from where we’ve been sitting …
Typhoid Fredo
— ItsBobbyTrill (@ItIsBobbyTrill1) May 7, 2020
Chris Cuomo broke quarantine while contagious, endangering lives. He still hasn’t donated plasma. He and his network still have to answer for his basement stunt. @mdornic https://t.co/yfNAGjKsrw
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 7, 2020
You literally left your house while positive for #COVID19 dude.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 7, 2020
Does that include breaking quarantine to visit a neighboring town and getting into a verbal altercation with a senior citizen on a bicycle?
Was that your "best effort"?
— Matthew J. 🇺🇸🇭🇷🇸🇰🏳️🌈🎙📺 (@212MediaMan) May 7, 2020
If that was his best, it really sucked.
Do as I say not as I do Cuomo
— Chuck (@cfiterman) May 7, 2020
Rules for thee, not for me
— Daddy Long Legs (@DaddyLo16477689) May 7, 2020