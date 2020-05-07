However much popcorn you currently have on hand, it’s not enough for what Megyn Kelly’s got coming:

MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer #TaraReade, who accuses FMR VP #JoeBiden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, sits down w/me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming … pic.twitter.com/8bvTntUIm8 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

This is the Tara Reade interview so many people have been waiting for.

This could be huge. — Jay Zario (@JayZario) May 7, 2020

Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmm will be tuning into this one. — Cillian Hope (@CillianHope) May 7, 2020

The interview itself should be telling enough, on an information level. But it’s telling in another very significant way, too.

Totally fascinating that this is happening outside traditional TV. https://t.co/P7Z8s6K3UF — Ben Smith (@benyt) May 7, 2020

Yes, totally fascinating.

Yeah, hey why didn’t a network book her? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 7, 2020

Great question.

Megyn Kelly having to be the one to interview Tara Reade on YouTube is the best example yet that cable/broadcast news is close to near death. Congrats to all the journos who passed on that just to protect Biden. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 7, 2020

Take a bow, firefighters.

We're going to get some idiotic knee-jerk "Megyn Kelly is a Trump stooge" takes, aren't we? https://t.co/6Mskb8NF5G — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 7, 2020

Count on it.