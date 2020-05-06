Remember back in March, when CNN ran a piece by Mary Ilyushina praising Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for their brilliant COVID19 strategy?

D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden hasn’t been able to get it out of his head. And today, he revisited CNN’s story — and shredded the hell out of it:

Absolutely damning thread.

Heads should roll for this.

