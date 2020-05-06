The Tara Reade case has been nothing if not illuminating, offering a damning glimpse into the mindset of the Left. Yeah, Joe Biden may have sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, but at least he’s better than Donald Trump.

That’s the argument at the heart of this New York Times opinion piece by Linda Hirshman, described as “the author, most recently, of ‘Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment'”:

It really is incredible:

So what’s a girl to do now? Discounting Ms. Reade’s accusation and, one after another, denigrating her corroborating witnesses, calling for endless new evidence, avowing that you “hear” her, is nonsense. We are now up to four corroborating witnesses — including one contemporary corroborating witness, unearthed by Rich McHugh, who was Ronan Farrow’s producer at NBC News during the Harvey Weinstein #MeToo reporting — and one “Larry King Live” tape. … So what is the greatest good or the greatest harm? Mr. Biden, and the Democrats he may carry with him into government, are likely to do more good for women and the nation than his competition, the worst president in the history of the Republic. Compared with the good Mr. Biden can do, the cost of dismissing Tara Reade — and, worse, weakening the voices of future survivors — is worth it. And don’t call me an amoral realist. Utilitarianism is not a moral abdication; it is a moral stance. … Weigh it: Don’t a few extra cents for each worker matter more than the marginal dollar for the boss? Weigh it: Won’t the good for all the Americans who will benefit from replacing Donald Trump with Joe Biden, including the masses of women who will get some crumbs, count for more than the harm done to the victims of abuse?

At least Linda is being honest https://t.co/Lj0nzAUq5t pic.twitter.com/7sqYZ2eRwT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 6, 2020

So is this lady:

This is my sentiment as well – Biden has to win. I Believe Tara Reade. I’m Voting for Joe Biden Anyway. https://t.co/hp2S5DPcCu — Kate Gardiner (@KateGardiner) May 6, 2020

Welp.

Call me crazy, but I find it grimly hilarious we now have liberals writing NYT op-eds saying you have to make a utilitarian calculation to vote for a moral degenerate because elections are a binary choice and the alternative is worse. pic.twitter.com/EQsNhZHz9d — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 6, 2020

Zero tolerance on sexual harassment* Unless it's a Dem then we throw the victim under the bus* https://t.co/eKf9WnG59k pic.twitter.com/dwiM5gxrg3 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 6, 2020

This is also the Harvey Weinstein defense. "I believe you, but the movie is too important." https://t.co/eAmYEjTSe2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020

Three cheers for feminism.

The engraving on MeToo's headstone: pic.twitter.com/RfWMz98yV3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020

An entire movement destroyed in one headline. — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 6, 2020

Out with a whimper.

It's the only way they can support Biden without being clear hypocrites. Also they get to keep the #BelieveWomen mace for the next Republican. https://t.co/jFfwi9mXft — Holden (@Holden114) May 6, 2020