Earlier today, Bethany Mandel tweeted out a thought-provoking thread about the devastating effects of lockdown policies. Mandel’s thread included this tweet:

You can call me a Grandma killer. I’m not sacrificing my home, food on the table, all of our docs and dentists, every form of pleasure (museums, zoos, restaurants), all my kids’ teachers in order to make other people comfortable. If you want to stay locked down, do. I’m not. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

“Grandma Killer” is now one of the top Twitter trends nationwide:

Thanks in part to the efforts of brave warriors like Soledad O’Brien:

Thank you for letting us know we can you Grandma killer. Have fun at the zoo with the kiddos! https://t.co/lrL9wMQBNJ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 6, 2020

*we can call you Grandma Killer. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 6, 2020

Feel pretty good about that, don’t you, Soledad?

Trolledad is at it again. https://t.co/bMdoJLUl5F — neontaster (@neontaster) May 6, 2020

Again? We’re not sure she ever stopped.

Ride the subway in the last 3 months, Soledad? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2020

Well, maybe she didn’t … wouldn’t want to fraternize with the hoi polloi! But the point’s taken.

As long as you admit everyone that uses the subway in NYC is, also, a grandma killer. Everyone can play this game! Its fun! And yes…I can make the exact same argument that continuing to use the subway is selfish to the rest of the country too. All in eye of the beholder. https://t.co/Q3jISM7JO4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 6, 2020

Soledad’s too busy patting herself on the back to notice her double standard.

Some people need to raise their own kids and can't hand them off to Consuela and go to a day spa. — neontaster (@neontaster) May 6, 2020