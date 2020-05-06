Earlier today, Bethany Mandel tweeted out a thought-provoking thread about the devastating effects of lockdown policies. Mandel’s thread included this tweet:

“Grandma Killer” is now one of the top Twitter trends nationwide:

Thanks in part to the efforts of brave warriors like Soledad O’Brien:

Trending

Feel pretty good about that, don’t you, Soledad?

Again? We’re not sure she ever stopped.

Well, maybe she didn’t … wouldn’t want to fraternize with the hoi polloi! But the point’s taken.

Soledad’s too busy patting herself on the back to notice her double standard.

