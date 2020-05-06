Remember when not just New Yorkers, but liberals all over America, were swooning over New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio? He’s got a beautiful family! He’s so strong! He’s so progressive!

Well, some of us knew he was a joke from the beginning, and it’s nice to see the rest of the class catch up to that. Moments like this ought to help speed them along:

The chutzpah. Holy hell.

Trending

Emphasis on the “evil” part.

***

Related:

NBC News already running cover for Gov. Cuomo over 1,700 ‘previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasiocoronavirusCOVID19Nursing Homes