Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has no problem with his wife violating his state stay-at-home order to travel to the family’s posh equestrian estate in Florida, but he’ll be damned if he lets people go to church:
BREAKING: Governor Pritzker confirms churches will not be allowed to have services with more than 50 people until there is a vaccine, highly effective treatment, or elimination of any new cases over a sustained period.
Bold strategy.
Does everyone see how COMPLETELY BONKERS this is? What happens if we never get a vaccine?! https://t.co/ZIgNffq3Pa
Guess we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Or don’t get to it. Whatever.
Are there catacombs under Chicago? https://t.co/rQQ2jfr6l3
In the meantime please keep going to Walmart
Notable exceptions: Walmart and Costco will be allowed to have services with more than 50 people every day of the week, not just Sundays.
That actually raises a great question:
Question: does this apply to all gatherings of more than 50 people?
Yeah he can only do this if that's the rule across the board. If no place, regardless of occupancy, can have more than 50 people, he can do this. https://t.co/yXHOx8DFmv
