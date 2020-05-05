Last week, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar offered up this solution to the problem of people struggling to pay their rent during the COVID19 crisis

She suggested it again yesterday:



No surprise that her hero Bernie Sanders would advocate for the same thing:

That’s cute, Bernie. But it’s not a viable solution for reasons that should be obvious to anyone with a fundamental understanding of economics.

If we’re looking for ways to help people keep more of their money, Ted Cruz’s idea seems a little more appealing:

Sounds pretty good.

It’s worth a shot!

