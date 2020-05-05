If Jennifer Rubin didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her. Though we’re honestly not sure we’d even be capable of coming up with someone as jaw-droppingly insane as she is.

We’ll start with this, which she tweeted earlier this week:

the burden is always on the prosecutor/claimant. That's the essence of our system of justice https://t.co/gKUlOYH70a — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 3, 2020

On its face, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that tweet. But given the fact that she’s Jennifer Rubin, it’s actually pretty appalling.

now do Kavanaugh — tj detweiler (@dsonoiki) May 3, 2020

Unless of course, your last name is Kavanaugh. Then the burden is on the accused. — Gusdog481 (@Gusdog481) May 3, 2020

Are you seriously tweeting this? Where were you during the Kavanaugh hearing? I guarantee you weren't saying this. — unitedstateser (@unitedstateser) May 3, 2020

She wasn’t:

.@JRubinBlogger Do you know what’s it actually like to be you? pic.twitter.com/qLmGdxot6n — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020

This woman is truly unbelievable. She repeatedly tweeted during the Kavanaugh debacle about how Blasey-Ford's "corroboration" and polygraph meant he should be rejected, but turns on a dime when her political interests demand. And doesn't think anyone will notice?!? https://t.co/gxsFkkEqgS pic.twitter.com/a3hPWGMpHM — Dodd (@Amuk3) May 5, 2020

Could Jennifer Rubin get any more ridiculous? The answer to that question is, of course, a resounding yes.

Ladies and gentlemen, behold:

Ratcliffe tells Susan Collins politics won’t interfere in providing his intelligence analysis. “Thank you for that strong response,” Collins says. He later adds he “won’t shade Intelligence for anyone.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 5, 2020

She has become a self-parody — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 5, 2020

Holy projection, Batman.

I present to you the greatest tweet ever sent. pic.twitter.com/yoRwuVcpAY — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 5, 2020

It’s gotta be right up there.

What does that make you? — Rubin's Lobotomy (@RichardPainter0) May 5, 2020

You have no self awareness — The Elephant in the Room with Bradley Devlin (@TEITR_podcast) May 5, 2020

Are you aware that you are Jen Rubin? — Bambino45 (@michcusejac5) May 5, 2020

Look in the mirror. — Socialism is Evil (@dlh8) May 5, 2020