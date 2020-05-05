New York Times opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg has struggled a bit with Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden, but she seems to have finally settled into a position that works for her:

Important nuanced piece on the critical differences between the Ford and Reade cases. https://t.co/RxZ8FQokTn — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) May 5, 2020

Yes, so nuanced. Tara Reade isn’t necessarily lying, but she’s probably lying. Because Dems need her to be lying.

More:

Since then, commentators on the left and right have compared Reade to Blasey, usually to accuse mainstream Democrats of hypocrisy. Democrats, the argument goes, supported a movement whose slogan is “Believe women,” and yet many are unconvinced by this particular woman. Checkmate, libs!

You guys.

Huh. Democrats are actually going with the talking point that Blasey Ford has more corroborating evidence than Reade. Best of luck with that! https://t.co/QRaedzQ0i4 pic.twitter.com/glkYEFJ9xT — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 5, 2020

Just to be clear — Blasey-Ford's therapist notes contained inaccurate details and she had no contemporaneous accounts of the assault, unlike Reade. https://t.co/57b1OF9WFr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 5, 2020

Those affidavits weren’t contemporaneous, neither was her meeting with the therapist, and we saw how the polygraph notes were changed. — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) May 5, 2020

Doesn’t matter. Reade’s allegations are inconvenient for Michelle Goldberg and other Democrats. Therefore they don’t matter.

The burden of evidence and corroboration was never the argument and they know it, so they are changing the rules. Again, Calvinball. https://t.co/FZhsrWAtRb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020

There were calls for an FBI investigation in the claims against Kavanaugh! For Reade, the @NYTimes wants an investigation too! By the… DNC…https://t.co/6ffKt6mBad pic.twitter.com/DWFqGlbu1s — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 5, 2020

Can you imagine if the @nytimes had called for the RNC to investigate allegations against Kavanaugh? — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 5, 2020

All hell would’ve broken loose. Of course, the NYT would never give credibility to the RNC … but we get Jeryl Bier’s point.

No wonder Stephen L. Miller busted out his weeks-old thread on Goldberg’s hackery:

I can answer this for Goldberg – MeToo isn’t being trolled. MeToo trolled itself when they, and Joe Biden, declared we must believe all women without due process. These are your rules & now you have to play by them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2020

But she doesn’t want to play by them. She wants two completely different sets of rules.

This piece is Michelle Goldberg falling Tara Reade a liar without explicitly calling her a liar. I wish I could reach this level of shameless. Goals af. https://t.co/456JyOpF5N — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 5, 2020

The buried lede is always Democrats calling an alleged rape victim a liar. https://t.co/jVRJuTMOZc — Holden (@Holden114) May 5, 2020

And not a single Democrat endorsing Biden, or taking his side has been asked by a single journalist if they think Tara Reade is lying. Tara Reade has yet to sit for a single interview. This is mitigation. Not journalism. And they all know it. https://t.co/7IUx2dWOS3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020

They know it … and they’re just fine with it.

Kind of hope Rose McGowan reads the New York Times. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020

***

