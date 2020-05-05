Donald Trump spoke this afternoon at a Honeywell mask production facility in Arizona. CNN’s Jim Acosta was, of course, there to cover it:
Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
Dear God.
WH official said they were told by Honeywell officials they didn’t need to wear masks https://t.co/aVyu0rflMW
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
Oh. Well. Even assuming that’s true, there’s still absolutely no excuse for what happened at the end of Trump’s speech:
WH played Rolling Stones at the end of his speech at Honeywell mask facility in Arizona. Just as they do at his rallies. pic.twitter.com/XKlWabCLe9
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
Just at they do at his rallies. You know what this means, right?
Big J journalism right here
— B. (@CA_NDirish) May 5, 2020
It means that Jim Acosta is going to need a wellness check, ASAP.
Dear Diary, https://t.co/KFFrxa4Rm2
— China caused a pandemic (@thealexvanness) May 5, 2020
Are you going to be okay, Jim?
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 5, 2020
Are you somewhere safe? https://t.co/2P1CP7sa62
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020
have you assumed the fetal position
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 5, 2020
I’m so sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/Dd1HLVNZVC
— Meech 🇺🇸🇦🇱 (@michi83) May 5, 2020
Thought and prayers for you during this difficult time. https://t.co/l6tB0JPis2
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 5, 2020