Donald Trump spoke this afternoon at a Honeywell mask production facility in Arizona. CNN’s Jim Acosta was, of course, there to cover it:

Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020

Dear God.

WH official said they were told by Honeywell officials they didn’t need to wear masks https://t.co/aVyu0rflMW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020

Oh. Well. Even assuming that’s true, there’s still absolutely no excuse for what happened at the end of Trump’s speech:

WH played Rolling Stones at the end of his speech at Honeywell mask facility in Arizona. Just as they do at his rallies. pic.twitter.com/XKlWabCLe9 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020

Just at they do at his rallies. You know what this means, right?

It means that Jim Acosta is going to need a wellness check, ASAP.

