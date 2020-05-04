Over the weekend, the Henrico County Police Department’s Twitter account sent out this tweet about a reported shooting:

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of YORK AVE / ROBERTS AVE. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 2, 2020

Today, two days later, they posted an update:

No shooting occurred. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 4, 2020

But wait, there’s more!

It was a gender reveal. Congratulations, it’s a boy! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6pAkKHV5Ok — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 4, 2020

That’s great and all, but we … have questions.

What in the fresh hell? — Heather RN Demands Action (@winterpersists) May 4, 2020

What on earth? — vajrpolanalyst (@vajrpolanalyst) May 4, 2020

Some footage of this gender reveal might be helpful. Because we’re having trouble figuring out exactly how a gender reveal could be mistaken for a shooting.