Over the weekend, the Henrico County Police Department’s Twitter account sent out this tweet about a reported shooting:
#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of YORK AVE / ROBERTS AVE. Updates provided as needed or when available.
— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 2, 2020
Today, two days later, they posted an update:
No shooting occurred.
— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 4, 2020
But wait, there’s more!
It was a gender reveal. Congratulations, it’s a boy! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6pAkKHV5Ok
— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 4, 2020
That’s great and all, but we … have questions.
Wait, what… pic.twitter.com/QVhh1rBtfb
— Michael Kelly (@MichaelKellyVA) May 4, 2020
What in the fresh hell?
— Heather RN Demands Action (@winterpersists) May 4, 2020
What on earth?
— vajrpolanalyst (@vajrpolanalyst) May 4, 2020
Some footage of this gender reveal might be helpful. Because we’re having trouble figuring out exactly how a gender reveal could be mistaken for a shooting.
congratulations to the Sam family, and new dad Yosemite! pic.twitter.com/mM3U0cgJ3q
— Brian Chiglinsky (@chiglinsky) May 4, 2020