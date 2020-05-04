Fashions come and go, but socialism is always in style! Just ask Teen Vogue, who’s got a new piece up spotlighting nine up-and-coming members of the Young Democratic Socialists of America:

.@YDSA_ members from across the country talked about what their work with the organization involves, from ending the criminalization of homelessness to raising campus minimum wage https://t.co/lfJLErEIdL @TeenVogue — Allegra Kirkland (@allegrakirkland) May 4, 2020

These rising socialist superstars definitely have a firm grasp on what socialism actually entails:

"I honestly think that everyone is a socialist and they just don’t know it yet! To me, socialism is really about believing in people and human worth." –Radha Jagwani, @YDSAGT #BreadandRoses https://t.co/W3JFLjqnPx — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) May 4, 2020

AOC couldn’t’ve said it better herself.

Signed, someone that has no idea what Socialism is — Egregious Philbin (@Egregious_P) May 4, 2020

This just in: Radha Jagwani has a grossly inaccurate understanding of what socialism is. — Francis Weldon (@CountWeldon) May 4, 2020

Welp that’s literally not what it means but let me listen to some teens — Pauliegfromnyc (@pauliegggg) May 4, 2020

These tweets are a great argument for raising the voting age to 30. — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) May 4, 2020

As a former subscriber to @TeenVogue, I’m appalled by your editorial direction. It’s gross to sanitize socialism. Period. This ideology believes in oppressing/killing people and denying their human worth. But what do I know, my family fled it & my gpa survived the gulag 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/TcQNreUnYc — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 4, 2020

What garbage – How did Teen Vogue become a Marxists outlet — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 4, 2020

It's actually the opposite. It's about believing that people are too stupid and immoral to plan their own lives, so plans must be drawn up by politicians and experts for everyone to follow. This is why socialists/communists are always on the wrong side on individual rights. — Michael Wayne (@Michael98498144) May 4, 2020