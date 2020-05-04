As Twitchy told you, the New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones has won a Pulitzer Prize for the historically illiterate and inaccurate 1619 Project. If you’re a normal person and see a problem with that, well, you’re just not understanding the 1619 Project’s value to society.

Here, let the Nation’s Jeet Heer explain it to you:

That is … not the way to judge a work of history, Jeet. But nice try!

In short:

