How would Amanda Marcotte process this footage from outside the Massachusetts State House today? Is liberal Boston full of … racists?

#BREAKING Protesters taking to the streets outside of the Massachusetts State House calling for the Governor to reopen the state, protesting the stay at home advisory. Some also appear to be protesting the mask mandate that takes effect on Wednesday #7News pic.twitter.com/hRHMopJlcB — Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) May 4, 2020

Kind of messes with the prevailing media narrative a bit.

Weird. I thought only the hicks in the red states were protesting? — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) May 4, 2020

Oh man look at all those silly, anti-science hicks, just what one would expect in…Boston, Massachusetts. https://t.co/gWg48o6HIZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

From a public health standpoint, the protest might not be terribly wise. But rightly or wrongly, such demonstrations are becoming increasingly common. And sorry media, but they’re not just a red state phenomenon.