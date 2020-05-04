How would Amanda Marcotte process this footage from outside the Massachusetts State House today? Is liberal Boston full of … racists?

Kind of messes with the prevailing media narrative a bit.

From a public health standpoint, the protest might not be terribly wise. But rightly or wrongly, such demonstrations are becoming increasingly common. And sorry media, but they’re not just a red state phenomenon.

