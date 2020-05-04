It’s Pulitzer Prize Day, you guys! Let’s see who’s been honored with this prestigious award:

Yes, congratulations to Nikole Hannah-Jones, the genius behind the 1619 Project:

The #1619Project published online today and it is my profound hope that we will reframe for our readers the way we understand our nation, the legacy of slavery, and most importantly, the unparalleled role black people have played in this democracy. https://t.co/yXKwnJhAf5 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) August 14, 2019

The 1619 Project is full of more holes than a wheel of Swiss cheese, but it had the right message so let’s throw a Pulitzer at it.

This isn't outrageous because the 1619 Project was a left-wing ideological push, it's outrageous because all serious historians that have examined it (including far-left ones) agree that it's pseudohistory https://t.co/6lnY7yPJ2z — Robert Mariani (@robert_mariani) May 4, 2020

Wheeeee!

You almost have to laugh at this point. It’s just so stupidly predictable.

You know, I know, & everybody else knows: nothing full of as many shoddy errors & untruths, & subject to such withering scholarly rebuttal, as the 1619 Project would be awarded such an accolade if its politics were of the right rather than of the left.https://t.co/dbS02Ya7Z6 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 4, 2020

The most fundamental fault of the 1619 Project was precisely its combination of ideological goals & poor quality control. That lies directly at the feet of its editing. A good & honest editor could & should have turned its raw materials into a genuinely educational product. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 4, 2020

Absolute disgrace and further undermines any journalists who receives this prize now or in the future. https://t.co/wCeVW5ZbQ9 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 4, 2020

This project was a farce and demonstrated plummeting journalistic standards in the Trump era. A cynical disaster that will now be in thousands of primary school curriculums and only further contribute to abjectly deteriorating standards of our public schools. — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 4, 2020

A Pulitzer Prize for the 1619 Project, denounced by historians on the left and right as totally devoid of historical accuracy. A curriculum based on the lies of the 1619 Project is already being taught in 3500+ schools across US. This prize will likely only increase that #. https://t.co/md5ak9znvw — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) May 4, 2020

Mission accomplished.

A great day for revisionist history. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 4, 2020

A Pulitzer for historically inaccurate crap? Fitting. https://t.co/HDuB1u8l8H — RBe (@RBPundit) May 4, 2020

The 2020 Pulitzer Prize winning piece for “commentary” “explicitly denies objectivity” What, as the saying goes, a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/qC5WdEkjFi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

Pulitzer just handed an award to someone who invented historical information to suit an SJW agenda. Orwell’s super pissed. https://t.co/5UvwEqcBiJ — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) May 4, 2020

Did she win for fiction? If so — well-deserved! — Hormel Chavez (@ItsHormelChavez) May 4, 2020

Congrats to Nikole Hannah-Jones on her Pulitzer Prize in outstanding fiction. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2020

She certainly earned it.

Well, this shows you what a Pulitzer is worth these days… https://t.co/j8pKxl39jq — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 4, 2020

Congratulations to those in the media winning your Best Leftist Propaganda awards today. You've certainly earned them. — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 4, 2020

If the point of these awards is to continue to diminish faith in the institution of the media, congratulations! — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 4, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.