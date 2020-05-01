It’s been a while since we’ve had a regular White House press briefing. At today’s, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made her debut:

And it quickly went to eleven:

Welp.

 

That honor apparently goes to the AP’s Jill Colvin:

We definitely don’t recall any of Barack Obama’s press secretaries getting baptized by the White House press corps with a question like that.

They think they’re stunning and brave firefighters.

Will McEnany lie at some point? Do White House press secretaries lie? We’d be lying to you if we said we genuinely believe that White House press secretaries are 100% honest all the time about everything and don’t try to spin on behalf of their bosses. But it’s definitely notable that, despite, say, the myriad of well documented lies by Barack Obama’s press secretaries, the White House press corps didn’t seem concerned about misinformation until now.

