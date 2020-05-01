As Twitchy told you, “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski had a very difficult time asking Joe Biden about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him. And who can blame her? She knows and respects Biden and having to even entertain the idea that he’s gotten handsy with women against their will (despite all the photos and video of him getting handsy with women against their will) makes her sick to her stomach.

While Mika tries to make sense of it all, Juanita Broaddrick can’t help but be sympathetic.

We kid, of course:

Oh man.

