As Twitchy told you, “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski had a very difficult time asking Joe Biden about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him. And who can blame her? She knows and respects Biden and having to even entertain the idea that he’s gotten handsy with women against their will (despite all the photos and video of him getting handsy with women against their will) makes her sick to her stomach.

The interview with @JoeBiden was difficult, having known and greatly respected him for decades. (I still do.) The notion that all women are to be believed, which dominated the Kavanaugh hearings, was revisited. Should it be? Were Democrats wrong THEN or NOW? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 1, 2020

While Mika tries to make sense of it all, Juanita Broaddrick can’t help but be sympathetic.

