As Twitchy told you yesterday, Donald Trump made Joe Biden’s defenders’ jobs a lot more difficult with this take on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations:

Well, today he made their lives even more difficult:

Trending

Guys. You guys.

One thing’s for sure:

Most definitely.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe Bidensexual assaultSexual Assault Allegationssexual misconductTara Reade