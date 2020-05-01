Anyone remember this moment from Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings?

At the time, Kavanaugh’s detractors clutched their pearls, attempting to frame it as some kind of threat.

Trending

We remember. But as it turns out, Kavanaugh’s remarks were prophetic.

Did he ever.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett Kavanaughconfirmation hearingsJoe Bidensexual assaultSexual Assault Allegations