It’s been a while since we last checked in with Kirsten Powers. Turns out that could be because she’s been living on Earth 2:

As I point out in my column today, there is no 'double standard' in the way Kavanaugh was treated vs. Biden. A few Dems called for immediate withdrawal of nomination, but the prevailing view was that the accusations should be heard and investigated. Same should be done w Reade. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 1, 2020

Ho. Lee. Crap. That take is legit amazing.

IRL LOL — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 1, 2020

You kind of have to laugh. It’s just so ridiculous.

not true — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) May 1, 2020

Unfortunately for you – we were all alive two years ago and have 👀 — The Customer (@212to843) May 1, 2020

You cannot be serious. It's all on tape. It was 24/7 onslaught. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) May 1, 2020

You realize people can look back at what was said and done back then? Not only is there a huge double standard, but it's clear you were one of the people who applied it. You even wrote a column suggesting your own unrelated experience was evidence of Kavanaugh's guilt. pic.twitter.com/2My67mDdj0 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2020

Friends this is literal gaslighting — Dale Cooper, FBI (@_DaleCooperFBI) May 1, 2020

A textbook case.

That is the single most absurd tweet ever ( and you have plenty of competition). Nobody objective believes that there isn’t a flagrant double standard. The current standard is right ( respect accusers, presumption of innocence, due process). This is beyond dishonest and insulting — Anthony (@anthonyrugg67) May 1, 2020

Do you actually believe your own BS or do you hate the person you see in the mirror? — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) May 1, 2020

