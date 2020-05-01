Yesterday, protesters — some of whom were armed — showed up at the Michigan State House to push back against a possible extension of Gov. Whitmer’s lockdown order.

“Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer and blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor. This is America in the age of Trump” -Rob Gill. pic.twitter.com/QLab2Nlg63 — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) April 30, 2020

“America in the age of Trump” is apparently code for “Americans exercising a constitutional right and not hurting anyone.”

Again, it’s not the route we would choose to go, but it’s hardly the “domestic terrorism” so many were making it out to be.

Still, though. If there’s an opportunity to bend and twist Second Amendment practitioners’ intentions, you can bet that the right people will seize it and run with it. Case in point, AOC, who offered up this take on it:

Think about how harshly #BlackLivesMatter & #AbolishICE activists were debased, called rioters, & treated as a threat to society. Now watch & examine how this MAGA-armed rushing of a state legislature is treated. This is for those who still think racial privilege is a fantasy. https://t.co/nEufuBRFKo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2020

Lots to unpack there. “MAGA-armed rushing of a state legislature” is fun. And the “racial privilege” angle is just … *chef’s kiss*.

Antifa attacked innocent people at their riots. No one is being injured here. Understanding the difference if key. — Unremorseful (@_Unremorseful_) April 30, 2020

There's no rioting. Cars aren't on fire. People aren't being beat up. — Bitcoin Dood (@BitcoinDood) April 30, 2020

Nobody rushed the Capitol. Let us know when they set fires, break windows, or throw cement milkshakes at people. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 30, 2020

Didn't the #AbolishICE protestors try to bomb an ICE facility, take down the American flag and replace it with a Mexican flag? — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) May 1, 2020