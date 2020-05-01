Kirsten Powers has been on quite a roll today, insisting that there’s no double standard with regard to the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh vs. Joe Biden, and then tweeting out a “mini thread” explaining that ackshually, “Believe Women” never really meant just “believe women.”

Neera Tanden thought Powers’ mini thread was pretty damn good (despite the fact that it wasn’t), and she retweeted it for her followers:

Neera’s been going to bat pretty hard for Biden lately.

Trending

There’s plenty more where that came from. But the Powers thread is particularly amazing. So you’d think that Neera would’ve been a little more careful with past tweets than to leave this one just hanging out there:

Well, well, well.

Awkward.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BelieveWomenJoe BidenKirsten PowersNeera Tandensexual assaultSexual Assault AllegationsTara Reade