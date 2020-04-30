U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe was Joe Biden’s special guest on his virtual town hall today. For viewers, the experience was … interesting:
Joe Biden to staffer while Jill Biden speaks with Megan Rapinoe: "can you turn up the sound?" pic.twitter.com/6Zel4kNHZy
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2020
Guys, I’m really starting to think he’s legitimately senile pic.twitter.com/87QmE01D9R
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 30, 2020
The experience was also rather disappointing:
.@mPinoe, feminist icon, has not yet asked about Tara Reade
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 30, 2020
And she never did https://t.co/ANoVxPAFO1
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020
Megan has quite a few fans that were no doubt pissed off that the topic of Tara Reade never came up:
and while we’re at it…what about Tara Reade? pic.twitter.com/m1dDuqLl8q
— Kiera Wainer (@kewainer) April 30, 2020
Rapinoe’s Insta has so many comments about Tara Reade. https://t.co/WAxKLiVzSY pic.twitter.com/QXxzAzbyr5
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 30, 2020
Tsk, tsk, Megan.