U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe was Joe Biden’s special guest on his virtual town hall today. For viewers, the experience was … interesting:

Joe Biden to staffer while Jill Biden speaks with Megan Rapinoe: "can you turn up the sound?" pic.twitter.com/6Zel4kNHZy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2020

Guys, I’m really starting to think he’s legitimately senile pic.twitter.com/87QmE01D9R — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 30, 2020

The experience was also rather disappointing:

.@mPinoe, feminist icon, has not yet asked about Tara Reade — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 30, 2020

And she never did https://t.co/ANoVxPAFO1 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Megan has quite a few fans that were no doubt pissed off that the topic of Tara Reade never came up:

and while we’re at it…what about Tara Reade? pic.twitter.com/m1dDuqLl8q — Kiera Wainer (@kewainer) April 30, 2020

Rapinoe’s Insta has so many comments about Tara Reade. https://t.co/WAxKLiVzSY pic.twitter.com/QXxzAzbyr5 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 30, 2020

Tsk, tsk, Megan.