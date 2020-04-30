Oh, look! Andrew Cuomo, aka America’s Governor, is out there leading again:

Cuomo once again wonders why The New York Times — this time he cites the editorial board — didn't provide a better warning for the pandemic. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) April 30, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo blames @nytimes editorial board for not writing that New York should have been shut down earlier in pandemic. This appears to be a doubling down on comments from the other day that the paper was somehow at fault for not sounding alarm on #coronavirus sooner. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) April 30, 2020

This is the second time this week Cuomo has said the Times should have done more to warn people about the virus. The paper, like a lot of international and national outlets, had been reporting on the virus for months before the first case was confirmed in New York. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) April 30, 2020

Check it out:

CNN cuts away from Cuomo press conference after Cuomo says "Where was the New York Times editorial board? Everybody missed it." pic.twitter.com/jh41DEaLOD — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) April 30, 2020

LEADERSHIP.

Did I hear this right? Cuomo said because the New York Times editorial board didn't call for shutting down the state earlier he cannot be questioned for the pace of his response to the coronavirus outbreak? — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) April 30, 2020

Cuomo the great coronavirus hero would have acted sooner if he had been advised to do so by *checks notes* THE NEW YORK TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD???https://t.co/h82pil990m https://t.co/xOoE0I3tzk — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) April 30, 2020

"Why didn't the New York Times tell me how to do my job?" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

Is New York’s Governor Cuomo suggesting that the New York Times Editorial Board should govern the state? https://t.co/KJ7dYvWRF9 — Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) April 30, 2020

It kinda sounds like that.

Man when did the NYT Editorial board get elected governor — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 30, 2020

If only we had some kind of elected executive officer responsible for making decisions like shutting down during a pandemic who could have made that decision in a timely manner. — Ian MacAllen (@IanMacAllen) April 30, 2020

Pathetic.