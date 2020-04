Politico’s got a nightly newsletter, β€œSpecial Coronavirus Edition.” Good thing, too. Otherwise, we might never have learned that COVID19’s higher mortality rate among men is β€œnot exactly cause for celebration”:

We, too, have questions.

"It’s true that more men are dying than women from Covid-19 around the world β€” but that’s not exactly cause for celebration." I beg your pardon? β€” πšπš‘πšŽπš’ πšŒπšŠπš•πš• πš–πšŽ πšπš›. πš•πš˜πšŸπš’πš-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 30, 2020

A full dissertation would be required for that one little snippet. β€” Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 30, 2020

Why… WOULD that be cause for celebration? β€” PatriciusAndronicus (@PubliusAm) April 30, 2020

Why would more men dying be a β€œcause for celebration?” Fourth-wave feminism is ghoulish brain rot. β€” Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 30, 2020

i choose to believe that these two paragraphs are the result of unfortunate editing decisions. β€” πšπš‘πšŽπš’ πšŒπšŠπš•πš• πš–πšŽ πšπš›. πš•πš˜πšŸπš’πš-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 30, 2020

β€œUnfortunate” seems generous.

Dafuq? β€” Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) April 30, 2020

I mean…what? β€” B (@Texan__Pride) April 30, 2020

Here’s a tip for Politico: Next time you consider sharing a take like this with the reading public, don’t.