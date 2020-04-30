Politico’s got a nightly newsletter, “Special Coronavirus Edition.” Good thing, too. Otherwise, we might never have learned that COVID19’s higher mortality rate among men is “not exactly cause for celebration”:

We, too, have questions.

"It’s true that more men are dying than women from Covid-19 around the world — but that’s not exactly cause for celebration." I beg your pardon? — 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 30, 2020

A full dissertation would be required for that one little snippet. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 30, 2020

Why… WOULD that be cause for celebration? — PatriciusAndronicus (@PubliusAm) April 30, 2020

Why would more men dying be a “cause for celebration?” Fourth-wave feminism is ghoulish brain rot. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 30, 2020

i choose to believe that these two paragraphs are the result of unfortunate editing decisions. — 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 30, 2020

“Unfortunate” seems generous.

Dafuq? — Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) April 30, 2020

I mean…what? — B (@Texan__Pride) April 30, 2020

Here’s a tip for Politico: Next time you consider sharing a take like this with the reading public, don’t.