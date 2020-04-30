Nancy Pelosi has officially come out in support of Joe Biden, despite Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him. “Joe Biden is Joe Biden,” after all, and that should be good enough for all of us.

Since that’s where we’re at now, Guy Benson is bidding farewell to one of Nancy Pelosi’s most cherished hashtags:

It had a good run, but it’s officially time to say goodbye.

Well, maybe one last stroll down Memory Lane (via @back_ttys):

Things that apparently are not disqualifying for a Supreme Court nominee: -Refusing to say whether he'll overturn Roe

-Providing evasive & misleading sworn testimony

-Accused of sexual assault#StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 24, 2018

Predators have long counted on doubt and intimidation to stop survivors from coming forward. No more! Survivors, we stand with you. We stand with Dr. Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and the countless more out there. Know that we have your back! #TimesUp #BelieveSurvivors — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 24, 2018

Republicans in Washington now have an important decision to make. Will they stand with women and survivors or stand against them? History will remember whether they #BelieveSurvivors. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 24, 2018

Here are a few more:

We have to stand up for what is right and #BelieveSurvivors. The @FBI must be allowed to investigate all credible allegations before Thursday’s hearing. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 24, 2018

Every American should be concerned about what the debate around the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh says to young people across our country. We should stand with survivors – not punish them when they decide to speak out. #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/g4sV8Oidom — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 25, 2018

Tune in as Democrats show our support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/Rt91SPdip7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 26, 2018

We must #BelieveSurvivors. I’m proud to stand with my Democratic colleagues in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/brXUZev23i — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 26, 2018

This morning, I took time to watch Christine Blasey Ford’s deeply moving opening statement. Thank you for your bravery, Dr. Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/3IzD4TsVCU — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 27, 2018

She’s come a long way, baby.

Well that didn't age well — Albert (@albertr46) April 30, 2020

It's hilarious it never occurred to the lefties that hashtag would without a doubt come back to haunt them. — Lying Dogface Pony Soldier (@JasonDisalvo44) April 30, 2020

How much will it really haunt them, though?