We have no doubt that the timing of this Joe Biden tweet is totally coincidental and has nothing whatsoever to do with his upcoming appearance on “Morning Joe” tomorrow or the media’s mounting struggle to completely avoid Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him:

Subtle, Joe. Very subtle.

Fortunately for Joe Biden, he is, as Nancy Pelosi reminds us, Joe Biden. So he’s got little to worry about. At least as far as the mainstream media are concerned.

And who will continue to do so because that’s their job now.

