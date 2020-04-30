It just wouldn’t be a day ending in “y” if Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser weren’t outraged about something. Today, it’s that old standby, that less populous states get the same number of senators as more populous states:

A moral tragedy, you guys.

Of course he doesn’t. Ian fancies himself an expert on our Constitution but for some reason frequently forgets what’s actually in there — or why it’s in there.

Ian should just come right out and say that only blue states should have senators.

