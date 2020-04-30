It just wouldn’t be a day ending in “y” if Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser weren’t outraged about something. Today, it’s that old standby, that less populous states get the same number of senators as more populous states:
It's evil that Wyoming gets the same number of senators as California. And it never stops being bizarre that Americans just quietly live with this moral tragedy.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 30, 2020
A moral tragedy, you guys.
lol. Congress, how does it work
— Robbb (@bommrob) April 30, 2020
not our fault you don't understand our system of government
— Hooray Beerz (@HoorayBeerz1) April 30, 2020
You do know the reasons why the Founders set it up that way, right?
— Vance Morgan (@thorsenchair) April 30, 2020
He definitely does not
— Shelter in My Pants (@dom_towne) April 30, 2020
Of course he doesn’t. Ian fancies himself an expert on our Constitution but for some reason frequently forgets what’s actually in there — or why it’s in there.
Evil.
Because political majorities always do the right thing……. https://t.co/9NXWaBF55c
— Matt Exotic (@MattCover) April 30, 2020
Now do Rhode Island.
Delaware?
Vermont?
— Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) April 30, 2020
Ian should just come right out and say that only blue states should have senators.
Good to see you haven't lost that razor sharp mental edge during quarantine.
— Mack (@talonetc) April 30, 2020
Garbage person at a garbage site has a garbage opinion. Quelle surprise.
— アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) April 30, 2020
In these uncertain times, it’s nice to know with certainty that Ian will provide us with galactically stupid takes.
— Mark “Popehat is asshoe” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) April 30, 2020
— BTME (@btme87) April 30, 2020