It just wouldn’t be a day ending in “y” if Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser weren’t outraged about something. Today, it’s that old standby, that less populous states get the same number of senators as more populous states:

It's evil that Wyoming gets the same number of senators as California. And it never stops being bizarre that Americans just quietly live with this moral tragedy. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 30, 2020

A moral tragedy, you guys.

lol. Congress, how does it work — Robbb (@bommrob) April 30, 2020

not our fault you don't understand our system of government — Hooray Beerz (@HoorayBeerz1) April 30, 2020

You do know the reasons why the Founders set it up that way, right? — Vance Morgan (@thorsenchair) April 30, 2020

He definitely does not — Shelter in My Pants (@dom_towne) April 30, 2020

Of course he doesn’t. Ian fancies himself an expert on our Constitution but for some reason frequently forgets what’s actually in there — or why it’s in there.

Evil. Because political majorities always do the right thing……. https://t.co/9NXWaBF55c — Matt Exotic (@MattCover) April 30, 2020

Now do Rhode Island. Delaware? Vermont? — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) April 30, 2020

Ian should just come right out and say that only blue states should have senators.

Good to see you haven't lost that razor sharp mental edge during quarantine. — Mack (@talonetc) April 30, 2020

Garbage person at a garbage site has a garbage opinion. Quelle surprise. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) April 30, 2020