It’s incumbent upon our political leaders to set examples for the rest of us.

We couldn’t even type that with a straight face. Because it’s ridiculous. As is so often the case, there seems to be one set of rules for the political class and one for the rest of us. We saw it with Bill de Blasio, and we see it with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose wife recently took a non-essential trip to Florida:

Gov Pritzker won’t answer questions re: his incredible hypocrisy. As IL citizens endure the harsh “stay home” lockdown that he ordered — he sent his own family to their $12 million Palm Beach FL horse estate. Quarantine is a bitch…for the little people https://t.co/kxwPjgG2Pn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 30, 2020

Don’t ask about my family violating my rules because shut up.

Oh for crying out loud @GovPritzker . This was a legitimate question as to whether or not you and your family are abiding by the same stay-at-home order your voters must abide by unless they want to be “talked to” by police. https://t.co/IKsenoXZf9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 30, 2020

Wow! Just wow. What a 🤡 — going insane from Tweets (@scheediane) April 30, 2020

Rules for thee, but not for me. Anyone else starting to notice a pattern?