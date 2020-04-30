This afternoon, Donald Trump was asked to weigh in on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.

Trump was just asked about Reade before Biden. Good work, media! — Ryan (@chasinghumility) April 30, 2020

Media officially have asked Trump about the Biden allegations more times than Biden — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 30, 2020

Outstanding. https://t.co/ocnYRl8P2k — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 30, 2020

Sigh. So, what did Trump have to say?

"I think he should respond," President Trump says about the allegation made against Joe Biden. "It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 30, 2020

Watch:

Video: And with that question from @ABC's @KyraPhillips, Trump has been asked about Tara Reade more times than Joe Biden. He invoked Kavanaugh for having been "falsely charged, what happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country…I saw a man suffering so unfairly." pic.twitter.com/LxFPl2uYOI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 30, 2020

Biden’s defenders should actually be pretty satisfied with that answer. They kind of have to be, don’t they?

And here's the box they've now put themselves into. https://t.co/e5NT8HrF2k — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

Real hard to come out hard against Trump on that statement now while defending Biden. Great work, team. A great hashtag, everyone. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 30, 2020

Well, in any event, Trump’s definitely right about one thing: Joe Biden should respond. We’ll see what he comes up with on “Morning Joe” tomorrow.