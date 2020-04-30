The COVID19 crisis has been hard on everyone, but Netflix and AOC are here to make it a little easier on us:

Many young people ask me why & how I started running for office from a restaurant, w/o any special connections or big money.@knockdownmovie tells that story. Due to COVID, Netflix is releasing the film for free along w/ educational toolkit & curriculum:pic.twitter.com/THpgkzzqdc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2020

So basically, they want to subject us to a different kind of suffering.

You can now watch the film for FREE distribution and access educational materials and teaching guides for middle school, high school, and higher ed. Here is the film: https://t.co/1Ql9FpDiaG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2020

And here are the teaching guides, organizing toolkits, and educational resources to talk this through with your students and kids: https://t.co/L6Wuoj2KQZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2020

Teaching guides? Educational resources? We know AOC came in second place in a science fair once, but something tells us our kids are better off not being “educated” by AOC and pals.