The COVID19 crisis has been hard on everyone, but Netflix and AOC are here to make it a little easier on us:

So basically, they want to subject us to a different kind of suffering.

Trending

Teaching guides? Educational resources? We know AOC came in second place in a science fair once, but something tells us our kids are better off not being “educated” by AOC and pals.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCchildreneducationeducation programkidsKnock Down the House\Netflix