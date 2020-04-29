Intriguing Tara Reade scoop from New York Times media columnist Ben Smith:
Tara Reade, two people tell me, has been turning down Fox appearances for many days. Kind of remarkable MSNBC or CNN hasn't just had her on at this point.
— Ben Smith (@benyt) April 29, 2020
Just remarkable.
What's remarkable about it? https://t.co/9w7aKHdH1S
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 29, 2020
"Remarkable" as in "absolutely, positively, 100% on brand for MSNBC and CNN." https://t.co/osTIGPR3dx
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 29, 2020
CNN has been dragged kicking and screaming to even mention her name so this isn’t remarkable at all
— Ryan (@chasinghumility) April 29, 2020
Really – surprised? Give me a break – they are trying to push this down the road so we will forget about it
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) April 29, 2020
For what it’s worth, Tara Reade has spoken to Fox News.
if they're interested this is something @jaketapper or @chrislhayes could rectify really quickly, hope they'll do the right thing
— Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) April 29, 2020
Yeah … we wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.