Intriguing Tara Reade scoop from New York Times media columnist Ben Smith:

Tara Reade, two people tell me, has been turning down Fox appearances for many days. Kind of remarkable MSNBC or CNN hasn't just had her on at this point. — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 29, 2020

Just remarkable.

What's remarkable about it? https://t.co/9w7aKHdH1S — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 29, 2020

"Remarkable" as in "absolutely, positively, 100% on brand for MSNBC and CNN." https://t.co/osTIGPR3dx — RBe (@RBPundit) April 29, 2020

CNN has been dragged kicking and screaming to even mention her name so this isn’t remarkable at all — Ryan (@chasinghumility) April 29, 2020

Really – surprised? Give me a break – they are trying to push this down the road so we will forget about it — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) April 29, 2020

For what it’s worth, Tara Reade has spoken to Fox News.

if they're interested this is something @jaketapper or @chrislhayes could rectify really quickly, hope they'll do the right thing — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) April 29, 2020

Yeah … we wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.