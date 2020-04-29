Aside from his cringetastic virtual town halls, Joe Biden’s been relatively scarce lately. But for what it’s worth, New York Times Editorial Board member Michelle Cottle thinks that’s probably for the best. Because, you know, Donald Trump doesn’t need Biden’s help making Trump look bad:

Well, the Biden campaign certainly doesn’t. They’re fine with him just … lurking:

Yes, lurking is much better than hiding. Especially when we’re talking about Joe Biden.

Trending

It hasn’t exactly been lurking.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: hidinglurkingMichelle Cottlenew york timessexual assaultSexual Assault Allegations