Aside from his cringetastic virtual town halls, Joe Biden’s been relatively scarce lately. But for what it’s worth, New York Times Editorial Board member Michelle Cottle thinks that’s probably for the best. Because, you know, Donald Trump doesn’t need Biden’s help making Trump look bad:

Do anyone *really* think it's a good idea for Biden to be more out front right now? https://t.co/SWLWJtBZSV — Michelle Cottle (@mcottle) April 29, 2020

Well, the Biden campaign certainly doesn’t. They’re fine with him just … lurking:

Yes, lurking is much better than hiding. Especially when we’re talking about Joe Biden.

So you guys really went with "lurking" right now huh. https://t.co/dpVd4ozsjH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2020

A guy accused of sexual assault lurking in a basement…maybe not the look this NYT writer was going for https://t.co/yrzazabZwK pic.twitter.com/RUbM98FQqn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 29, 2020

That was the first thing I thought of. Poor Joe. He can’t help himself and they can’t help him either. — Mayor KiIIMask of LA (@MayorKillMask) April 29, 2020

The PG-13 version of Biden's misbehavior has been available for all to see for decades. — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 29, 2020

It hasn’t exactly been lurking.