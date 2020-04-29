The way much of the MSM’s COVID19 coverage has gone, you’d think that New York was setting the bar for how best to cope with the COVID19 crisis. Why is that?

Ben Shapiro’s got an idea, and he makes a pretty compelling case in this thread:

Trump is being blamed by the media and Democrats for nearly all covid-19 failures. But let's be clear about this: NY's governance specifically has been disastrous. Cuomo and De Blasio have largely escaped censure because they are Democrats. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2020

NY's deaths per million: 1,197

NYC's deaths per million: 1,489

The rest of the US combined deaths per million population: 117.7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2020

NY is not similarly situated to the rest of the United States: far more population density, far more heavily-used public transportation system. But Cuomo was extremely late on the game, with some serious bad policy decisions to boot (see, e.g. nursing homes). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2020

Here was Cuomo's excuse yesterday, btw: "Where was all of the bugle blowers who should say, ‘Be careful, there is a virus in China that may be in the United States.’ That was November and December. We’re sitting here, January, February, still debating how serious this is… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2020

Where were all the experts?…Where was The New York Times? Where was The Wall Street Journal?" Why, it's almost as though he's saying the exact same things as Trump, except he was later than Trump and his state was in far more danger than the country as a whole. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2020

But don't worry — Cuomo is America's governor, and Trump is the root of all evil. Then there's De Blasio, a complete s***show from beginning to end. But the real bad guys, according to our illustrious media thoughtleaders and their Democratic allies, are governors of red states. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2020

You see, Brian Kemp is terrible in GA for reopening too early. Kristi Noem in SD is horrible. Greg Abbott in TX; Ron Desantis in FL. Jared Polis in CO has escaped censure and scrutiny. Weird. Could it have to do with his political affiliation?🤔 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2020

Has Donald Trump’s response to the COVID19 pandemic been perfect? No. Far from it, in fact. But at this point, it’s impossible to ignore the glaring difference between how Trump and GOP governors’ responses are being treated by the media and how those of Democratic leaders have been treated. Democrats like Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio have proven themselves more than capable of exercising extremely crappy — and ultimately dangerous — judgment.