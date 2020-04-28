Is it possible to die from fits of ecstasy? If so, someone might want to do a wellness check on Jennifer Rubin, because she couldn’t be much happier than she is at this moment:

Trump is #1: Worst economy since Great Depression, worst death toll since Vietnam — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 28, 2020

She may very well just fly right out of here. You absolutely love to see it, right?

✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 28, 2020

Save yourself the trouble, Siraj, and just keep her on The List permanently.

you sound so proud many can't feed their family tonight — Stik2sports (@stik2sports) April 28, 2020

And you're actually happy about this. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 28, 2020

Yay! Millions are out of work and thousands are dead – Rubin basically — Ice Clown 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) April 28, 2020

The girl can’t help it.

You’re sick. — Craig Robinson (@IowaGOPer) April 28, 2020