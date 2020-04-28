Finally! The Joe Biden virtual town hall event with special guest star Hillary Clinton is underway!

Let’s see how it’s going so far:

So, pretty much what we expected, then.

23 seconds I’ll never get back. https://t.co/n7PXaYgbFh — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 28, 2020

Good Lord — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) April 28, 2020

I'm watching it now and it looks like he's falling asleep. — Derek Taber (@DerekTaber1) April 28, 2020

Probably because he is. Where’s Jill to prop him up?

A lot happening in this livestream. pic.twitter.com/WxfSiuDq6A — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 28, 2020

Quite a show.

Is he.. is he awake? https://t.co/Lxt7LXeTG4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

We’re honestly not convinced that he is:

Someone please wake up the Vice President pic.twitter.com/hHp3e1PAxj — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) April 28, 2020

Seriously, look at him:

JUST IN: Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden during a virtual event on the impact of the coronavirus on women: “I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake.” https://t.co/zVSgI5Om7a pic.twitter.com/U41RVIy1d4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 28, 2020

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?

Biden tells Clinton that "when we die 'Scranton' will be written on our hearts." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 28, 2020

Uhhh …

Actually Hillary never leaves a trace https://t.co/DnMEZBVoBZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 28, 2020

Snort.

Trump’s going to be president forever, isn’t he? — 🦠 Crippling Coronavirus 🦠 (@capable_cripple) April 28, 2020

At this rate, don’t be surprised.