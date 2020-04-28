The Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito is a journalist who, unlike most of the MSM, actually talks to Trump supporters and listens to what they have to say.

And because of that, she’s a frequent target of the Resistance.

The Bulwark in particular seems to be obsessed with taking her down for the crime of not spitting on Trump supporters. And Bethany Mandel, no Trump apologist by any stretch, is among the many people sick and tired of the Bulwark’s bizarre crusade against Zito. Earlier today, she organized her thoughts into a thread.

Do yourselves a favor and read it:

Trending

Because Zito, unlike the Bulwark’s Conservers of Conservatism, isn’t a garbage person.

Honestly, the Bulwark’s beef with Salena Zito all boils down to one thing:

She’s the journalist they’ll never be.

Amen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BrandtChristian VanderbroukDonald TrumpJim SwiftSalena ZitoThe BulwarkTrump Supporters