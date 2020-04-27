At today’s White House COVID19 presser, Donald Trump denied responsibility for people choosing to ingest disinfectants as a COVID19 remedy:
President Trump says he takes no responsibility for a spike in people improperly using disinfectants after he suggested ingesting disinfectant as a cure for coronavirus.
“I can’t imagine why,” Trump said when asked about the increase, “I can’t imagine why.”
— John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) April 27, 2020
We can’t imagine why he’d dodge responsibility for such a thing.
Except yes we can.
Reason already debunked that this was happening. https://t.co/20FdY0ZiDl
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020
He shouldn’t. That didn’t happen. You guys are pathetic.
— Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) April 27, 2020
But the fact that Donald Trump didn’t tell people to start chugging Lysol wasn’t about to stop CNN’s crackerjack graphics department from suggesting that he did — and suggesting that he’s responsible for anyone who follows the advice he didn’t give:
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2020
See what they did there?
Are they trying to blame Trump for Chris Cuomo's wife? https://t.co/V6n1Ozg6Qc
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020
