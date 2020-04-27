New York Times columnist and MSNBC contributor Michelle Goldberg is caught between a rock and a hard place.
See, the news that Tara Reade’s former neighbor has come forward to corroborate Reade’s account of being sexually assaulted by Biden is highly problematic. For Goldberg, that is:
This is the most persuasive corroborating evidence that has come out so far. What a nightmare. https://t.co/u4yPbEElaf
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) April 27, 2020
What a nightmare.
It’s a nightmare… for Tara Reade. That’s what you meant, right? https://t.co/S82sMTA9nI
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 27, 2020
Contrast Goldberg’s take on Tara Reade’s ex-neighbor Linda LaCasse with her take on “heroic” Christine Blasey Ford:
For @michelleinbklyn, Dr. Ford’s actions were heroic…Tara Reade’s are a political “nightmare” pic.twitter.com/8sUvk6iOSi
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020
Evidently Michelle hasn’t considered that Democrats have gotten to this point because they insisted on averting their eyes with regard to Biden.
you’re a terrible person pic.twitter.com/mfoR73WoTJ
— Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) April 27, 2020