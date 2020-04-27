Today’s White House COVID19 presser has already concluded, but not before New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi managed to ask Donald Trump this brilliant question:
—@Olivianuzzi asks Trump: "If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be reelected?"
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 27, 2020
Watch:
.@Olivianuzzi : If a POTUS loses more Americans over six weeks than died in the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be reelected?
TRUMP: "If you look at what the original projections were, 2.2 million — we're probably headed to 60,000, 70,000 …we've made a lot of good decisions." pic.twitter.com/J6YzS7jWoz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2020
Olivia Nuzzi is a Real Journalist™, through and through.
What a dumbass question about Covid deaths and reelection.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 27, 2020
Wow. What a terrible question. Does a president “deserve” reelection based on the number of deaths produced by a global pandemic? Our media is broken.
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 27, 2020
Just awful https://t.co/cfNXnwqQkc
— American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 27, 2020
Olivia Nuzzi: “Do you think a president who is president when lots of people die deserves to be re-elected?” Good Lord.
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 27, 2020
These briefings are nothing more than journalists trying desperately to get their names trending on twitter.
— BT (@back_ttys) April 27, 2020
Do you think a president who is president when lots of people die deserves to be re-elected? https://t.co/IYZs1Gkg9p
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020
When the H1N1 swine flu virus killed 12,000, does that president deserve to be re-elected?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020
stelter gonna call for nuzzi to win a pulitzer in his newsletter tonight
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 27, 2020
Don’t be surprised.
Possibly the most ridiculous question asked so far in these coronavirus pressers https://t.co/3tcTtfvPTT
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 27, 2020
To Trump’s credit, he kept his cool:
That was a reasonably good job by Trump not taking the bait.
That's one day in a row.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 27, 2020
One day? Hey, we’ll take it.
Meanwhile, a parting question that, unlike Nuzzi’s, doesn’t suck:
***
