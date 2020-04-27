As Twitchy told you, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wagged his finger at the world for not having listened to the WHO on COVID19:

Tedros got plenty of pushback for that, but no one knows how to collect the receipts quite like D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden.

Holden’s got plenty of receipts, and he’s kindly decided to share them with the rest of the class:

Well, Tedros?

We, too, would like some answers.

