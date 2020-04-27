You know what we needed today? A lecture on coping with the COVID19 crisis from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. That’s right, the WHO director-general.

Apparently our problem is that we didn’t listen to the WHO:

Is that so, Tedros? Is it?

This friggin’ guy. After all the willfully squandered opportunities the WHO had to step up and do what they’re ostensibly supposed to do, he’s got the temerity to wag his finger at us about how we should’ve listened to them.

A lot of the world listened to them at first. And look where it got us.

Yep.

 

With all due respect, Tedros — and none is due — go take several seats.

