You know what we needed today? A lecture on coping with the COVID19 crisis from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. That’s right, the WHO director-general.

Apparently our problem is that we didn’t listen to the WHO:

#BREAKING 'World should have listened to WHO' on #coronavirus: Director General Tedros pic.twitter.com/N7eua2j0JA — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 27, 2020

Is that so, Tedros? Is it?

This friggin’ guy. After all the willfully squandered opportunities the WHO had to step up and do what they’re ostensibly supposed to do, he’s got the temerity to wag his finger at us about how we should’ve listened to them.

WHAT, you mean when they said it wasn't a pandemic or when they said human to human transmission wasn't happening. — virtbets (@virtbets) April 27, 2020

Funny, I did that, and then had to apologize to patients when things got real over here. I'll keep my own counsel, thanks. https://t.co/pQso0Npovk — tmi3rd (@tmi3rd) April 27, 2020

A lot of the world listened to them at first. And look where it got us.

But the world LISTENED. And that’s why we ended up here — isabella (@visittabb) April 27, 2020

The world is into this because it listened to you @DrTedros. — Nikhil Shravage (@NikhilShravage) April 27, 2020

Yep.

We’d all be dead https://t.co/NACXhmy2c6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 27, 2020

With all due respect, Tedros — and none is due — go take several seats.