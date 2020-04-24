Nancy Pelosi may be old, but she’s still feisty!

Today, she held a COVID19 press conference of her own:

Unlike Nancy Pelosi, whose doctor apparently told her to tell people to go to Chinatown as COVID19 was spreading.

But we digress.

Nancy decided to end her presser with a mic drop:

Trending

Get it? Because Donald Trump totally told people to inject Lysol into their lungs.

Except no he didn’t. But at least she fired off a good zinger, right?

Because she knows the media won’t call her out on it.

Not only is Nancy’s red-hot zinger and ice-cold dud, but she’s also in no position of moral authority on this (or anything, really).

She’s the worst.

***

Update:

Apparently Nancy really likes the Lysol line:

This effing woman.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpLysolNancy Pelosipost officeUSPS