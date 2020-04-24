Nancy Pelosi may be old, but she’s still feisty!

Today, she held a COVID19 press conference of her own:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Clearly and sadly, this president is not listening to medical experts." Full video here: https://t.co/ZuEbsklrC4 pic.twitter.com/RxBgnyvpq3 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 24, 2020

Unlike Nancy Pelosi, whose doctor apparently told her to tell people to go to Chinatown as COVID19 was spreading.

But we digress.

Nancy decided to end her presser with a mic drop:

At the end of her news conference, PELOSI: "No money for the Post Office. Instead inject Lysol into your lungs." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 24, 2020

Get it? Because Donald Trump totally told people to inject Lysol into their lungs.

Except no he didn’t. But at least she fired off a good zinger, right?

Why are you spreading misinformation? — Zaza Pachulia Fan Club (@ZPachuliaFan) April 24, 2020

Because she knows the media won’t call her out on it.

No money for small businesses. Instead, eat artisanal ice cream. https://t.co/sQkNnxJ4Zz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 24, 2020

Not only is Nancy’s red-hot zinger and ice-cold dud, but she’s also in no position of moral authority on this (or anything, really).

Then she took off her mask, picked her nose, and wiped it on the podium. https://t.co/EBKVWeqAjp — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 24, 2020

She’s the worst.

***

Update:

Apparently Nancy really likes the Lysol line:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "The president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs and Mitch was saying that states should go bankrupt. It's a clear, visible within 24 hours of how the Republicans reject science and reject governance." pic.twitter.com/GmvcCr50nt — CSPAN (@cspan) April 24, 2020

This effing woman.

She's a ridiculous person. Trump didn't tell people to inject Lysol, and McConnell said that if states racked up tens of billions in debts unrelated to coronavirus, it is absolutely not the federal government's responsibility to bail them out. But slay queen, or whatever. https://t.co/lHr6cZY8C8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 24, 2020