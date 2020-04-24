After having some time to sleep on Donald Trumpâ€™s most recent COVID19 press conference, Hillary Clinton has come up with a yuge dunk on the president:

Please donâ€™t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea. â€” Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

Trumpâ€™s comments were â€” shall we say? â€” clumsy and poorly thought out. He did not, however, tell people that it would be a good idea to poison themselves. Hillary Clinton knows this, of course. She just doesnâ€™t care.

Yeah, only Hillary is allowed to instruct people to kill themselves https://t.co/jLMEaXte38 â€” Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 24, 2020

Oof.

Every day I thank God you lost in 2016. And I didn't even vote for Trump. https://t.co/FBn22CXUm7 â€” RBe (@RBPundit) April 24, 2020

Oh yeah â€¦ she did lose, didnâ€™t she?

I meanâ€¦ you lost to that. https://t.co/UjOqLQlyft â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

Yeah itâ€™s not the dunk she thinks it is.. â€” Dr. Hoju (@jleonardphd) April 24, 2020

She has no idea she is dunking on herself. â€” random thoughts (@musings_n) April 24, 2020

And yet he defeated you. Every day is a new humiliation, isn't it? https://t.co/x9a3gvRZbW â€” China is lying (@jtLOL) April 24, 2020

Canâ€™t wait to see what new humiliation tomorrow will bring!

Editorâ€™s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.