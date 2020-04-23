If you’re not familiar with New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose, here’s the sort of stuff you’ve been missing:

Trending

Mitch McConnell did no such thing, of course. So basically Max Rose is some combination of AOC and Alan Grayson.

He’s a Democrat.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCoronavirus ReliefCOVID19COVID19 reliefMax RoseMitch McConnell