If you’re not familiar with New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose, here’s the sort of stuff you’ve been missing:

I can't even put into words how absurd and disgusting this accusation is: "Leader Mcconnell said to our cities and states, to our cops and firemen and teachers, he told them to drop dead." pic.twitter.com/DuWZfbXnFK — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Mitch McConnell did no such thing, of course. So basically Max Rose is some combination of AOC and Alan Grayson.

Completely preposterous. — 🤭🤭🤭Average American #keepingPAred (@ILND1) April 23, 2020

Absolutely outrageous..this person has no business being in a position of leadership — Chris (@CNegoda) April 23, 2020

He’s a Democrat.