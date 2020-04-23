Earlier today, tweeter Josh Jordan shared the results of a CBS News poll question about Americans’ comfort level with regard to returning to certain once-normal activities:

This is the biggest problem for the "reopen everything" crowd. Even if you remove all of the coronavirus restrictions, not many people are willing to actually go back to normal activities. pic.twitter.com/yGfTiMwcup — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 23, 2020

It’s not unreasonable to suggest that these results show that a “reopen everything” approach might not immediately put the economy back on track but could still put people’s lives at risk. However, looking at the poll results as evidence that the economy must remain largely shut down may be too simplistic a view. This is a complex and very complicated problem with no clear, one-size-fits-all solution.

So, as a counterpoint to Jordan’s take, here’s one from tweeter (and naturalized American citizen) @OneFineJay, explaining why a measured approach to reopening the economy might still be important, even if some Americans remain reluctant to return to “normal”:

I have to jump on this a little because I don't think Josh understands WHY people who want to the country to *responsibly* and *methodically* reopen, want it to reopen. So I'm going to spell it out really simple:

Unemployed people descend into a slow death spiral. https://t.co/72fcihNCWq — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 23, 2020

I have seen what destitution can do to individuals and communities. I also know that people can climb out of poverty. This is different. This is a violation of the Fifth Amendment on a grand scale. This is something almost impossible empathize with unless it happened to you. — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 23, 2020

The very institution that we elected, with our implied consent, and under the use of emergency powers, struck down not just our ability to make a living, but our ability to make that call for ourselves. — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 23, 2020

Most of us here are not paid political hacks and we have our contingencies on how to live under five more years of Trump or 8 more years of Stacey Abrams. We actually CARE about more than just "how the economy will help Trump win or lose." — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 23, 2020

Because those people who are unemployed through no fault of their own are going to need help. Those who have maintained their jobs will get taxed to death to help them AND will also have to step up and help their local communities. We feel that weight. — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 23, 2020

And this endless attacking of motives, this endless talking past each other is just absurd. We know more today than 37 days ago. We should expect people to behave responsibly. No one will be perfect in this. — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 23, 2020

We’ve never dealt with anything like this. Mistakes will — and have — been made. But COVID19 is destroying lives not just through infection but also by messing with people’s livelihoods, and we have to consider the consequences of any of the government’s actions. Their decisions will likely affect us for years to come.