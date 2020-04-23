Our government is in charge of COVID19 policy.

Keep that in mind as you scroll through this thread from Caleb Hull:

Dude, the mask does nothing if it isn't covering your mouth… pic.twitter.com/d5MFJjFb6D — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

How are these people even real… Learn how to use the mask. pic.twitter.com/iElFSuCk92 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Oh, thank God he's holding his mask IN HIS HANDS pic.twitter.com/ehFLgdVJVR — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

I thought someone finally figured it out, then I realized her mask isn't even covering her nose. pic.twitter.com/wV8hPgWIVz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

FYI 2-3 people have left their mask on and you can hear them just fine. pic.twitter.com/ljrpa0G8DZ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Thank God the mask is protecting his beard pic.twitter.com/vM8IUlneHB — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Jerry Nadler really struggled to get his mask off. pic.twitter.com/ny96qCa4bJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Weird, considering how frequently and easily Nadler’s mask usually slips off.

Anyway, this does not inspire confidence in our alleged congressional leadership.

Congress wearing their facemasks like pic.twitter.com/cKVjOPjiI1 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 23, 2020

Accurate.

I get that Members probably pull the masks down to speak & then put them back, but this thread is still pretty amazing. https://t.co/AkegvKwtCA — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 23, 2020

A thread showing elected lawmakers basically taking their masks off when they stand at the shared podium and speak into the shared microphone. https://t.co/o9SRr4atzm — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 23, 2020

Peak irony that the same people who are shutting down the economy and getting paid to do nothing show up today on the House floor for the second time since this started and all either wear the masks half off their face or don't wear a mask at all. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Well, at least there’s one notable exception:

Credit where credit is due. Props to Sheila Jackson Lee. If you’re going to go up to the mic with a mask at least keep the mask over your mouth while you speak. pic.twitter.com/v9PIZOdZq0 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 23, 2020

It doesn't give me a lot of hope that Shiela Jackson Lee is the smart one right now. https://t.co/JH9GeNlFkC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2020

To be fair, “right now” is key:

***

Update: