As Twitchy told you yesterday, AOC called for workers to boycott going to work when businesses re-open. Because, you know, she’s a progressive and a socialist and really cares about working Americans.

Well, given AOC’s penchant for never apologizing for her stupidity, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that today, she’s digging her grave even deeper.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders called her out for her insane idea:

After having a few hours to carefully consider a response, here’s what AOC came up with:

Psssst … Trump has often recommended that governors, as opposed to the federal government, make decisions about lifting restrictions. Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is also switching the state’s policy from “stay at home” to “safer-at-home” and easing some restrictions. Hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness as a COVID19 treatment may not be definitive, but it’s been around for decades. And as for Trump “firing experts,” Rick Bright’s move from BARDA to the NIH was reportedly in the works for more than a year. But other than that, AOC nailed it!

Moving on:

Her ignorance and incompetence would be laughable if she weren’t in a position of political power. But as it stands, her ignorance and incompetence are legitimately dangerous. At the risk of sounding snarky, we’d go so far as to say they’re bad for New Yorkers and bad for America.

