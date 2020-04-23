As Twitchy told you yesterday, AOC called for workers to boycott going to work when businesses re-open. Because, you know, she’s a progressive and a socialist and really cares about working Americans.

Only in America does "liberation" mean going back to work.@AOC sits down with @anandwrites to talk about why a return to normalcy isn't enough in a post-coronavirus world. SEAT AT THE TABLE premieres tonight at 10p. #seatatthetable pic.twitter.com/fNE9reHeKG — VICE TV (@VICETV) April 22, 2020

Well, given AOC’s penchant for never apologizing for her stupidity, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that today, she’s digging her grave even deeper.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders called her out for her insane idea:

.@AOC says Americans should boycott work. As usual she’s wrong. The goal should be for Americans to SAFELY return to work because unlike AOC and members of Congress, most of us actually have to show up at work to get paid and support our families! #ProtectLivesProtectLivelihoods — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 23, 2020

After having a few hours to carefully consider a response, here’s what AOC came up with:

Trump has NO PLAN to get people safely back to work. GOP Govs like Kemp are sending vulnerable workers to die w/ false claims of safety. Trump also pushed an unproven, dangerous treatment as a “cure” & firing experts who want to vet claims. Last thing you care abt is safety. https://t.co/3yEgTp3dqf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 23, 2020

Psssst … Trump has often recommended that governors, as opposed to the federal government, make decisions about lifting restrictions. Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is also switching the state’s policy from “stay at home” to “safer-at-home” and easing some restrictions. Hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness as a COVID19 treatment may not be definitive, but it’s been around for decades. And as for Trump “firing experts,” Rick Bright’s move from BARDA to the NIH was reportedly in the works for more than a year. But other than that, AOC nailed it!

Moving on:

And by the way, setting up vulnerable workers to grind 70 hours a week to barely survive and STILL not have health insurance is unsafe too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 23, 2020

Her ignorance and incompetence would be laughable if she weren’t in a position of political power. But as it stands, her ignorance and incompetence are legitimately dangerous. At the risk of sounding snarky, we’d go so far as to say they’re bad for New Yorkers and bad for America.

And your plan is to get people to refuse to work — Rock (@ROCK0428) April 23, 2020

Do you think it's not blatantly obvious that you want pretty much all "workers" to not work and just live off government benefits? I mean, are you THAT stupid that you don't realize how obvious you're being? https://t.co/BpsZdbHzO1 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 23, 2020

@AOC She wants people in Queens poor so they're dependent on her false hope. — Thomas (@tommyufar) April 23, 2020

GP It's not the federal government's job to have a plan to safely reopen individual states. In a federalist republic like ours, this is solely a responsibility of the states. https://t.co/g6hRX1a91Q — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 23, 2020

Nothing in this tweet is true. Nothing. And she knows it. https://t.co/hjmwqPPnYr — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 23, 2020

No one is "sending vulnerable workers to die" you grotesque demagogic pile of garbage. https://t.co/mJZy6nwR1J — RBe (@RBPundit) April 23, 2020